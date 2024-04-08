Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais extends greetings ahead of Gudi Padwa

The Governor of Maharashtra Ramesh Bais on Monday greeted the people ahead of Gudi Padwa. In a message, the Governor said, "I extended my heartiest greetings to all on the occasion of Gudi Padwa and the commencement of the New Year."

"The festival is celebrated in different parts of the country as Chaitra Sukladi, Ugadi, Samsar Padvo and Cheti Chand. May the festival promote affection, brotherhood and harmony among the people of the country. I wish the people a happy Gudi Padwa and New Year," he added. Notably, this year the festival of Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on April 9.

Marking the beginning of the traditional new year, Gudi Padwa is primarily celebrated by the people in Maharashtra and Goa. The auspicious festival derives its name from two words -- 'gudi' which is the flag of Lord Brahma and 'padwa' which signifies the first day of the phase of the moon. The occasion signals the onset of the warmer days and the spring season.

The festival is observed with colourful floor decorations, a special Gudhi flag garlanded with flowers, mango and neem leaves, and topped with upturned silver or copper vessels, street processions, dancing and festive foods like shrikhand puri. Gudi Padwa coincides with the first day of the Chaitra Navaratri and festivals like Sajibu Cheiraoba, Navreh, Cheti Chand and Ugadi that are celebrated in different parts of the country.

Ugadi' the traditional new year day is being celebrated in Andhra Pradesh. Telugu new year day is observed on 'Chaitra Suddha Padyami' according to the lunar calendar. On this occasion, devotees throng temples to offer prayers. (ANI)

