BSF Meghalaya, local police seize 30,000 kg sugar at international border

In a significant joint operation conducted by troops of BSF Meghalaya Frontier and Meghalaya Police successfully seized a huge quantity of sugar meant for smuggling into Bangladesh from the bordering area of the South Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

ANI | Updated: 08-04-2024 21:08 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 21:08 IST
BSF Meghalaya and local police seize sugar at international border (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant joint operation conducted by troops of BSF Meghalaya Frontier and Meghalaya Police successfully seized a huge quantity of sugar meant for smuggling into Bangladesh from the bordering area of the South Garo Hills district of Meghalaya. Based on specific information, BSF troops, in collaboration with the Meghalaya Police, conducted a joint operation on Sunday near the Indo-Bangladesh border. During this operation, more than 30,000 kg of Indian sugar was recovered from the forest area and an abandoned house located nearby of the international border, according to the BSF Meghalaya press release.

The seized sugar was handed over to the concerned police station for further action, as mentioned in the press release from BSF Meghalaya. The successful seizure of this significant consignment underscored the effectiveness of joint operations in curbing cross-border smuggling and preserving the Nation's economic interests, the press release added further.

More details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

