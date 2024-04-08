Left Menu

Assam: Women allegedly murders her three minor children and injures her sister in Karimganj

The shocking incident took place at Dulugang village near Harinagar Ramkrishna Nagar in Karimganj district.

ANI | Updated: 08-04-2024 23:18 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 23:17 IST
Assam: Women allegedly murders her three minor children and injures her sister in Karimganj
Partha Pratim Das, SP, Karimganj. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sensational incident, a woman allegedly hacked to death her three minor children, injured her sister and afterwards tried to kill herself in Assam's Karimganj district, police said. The shocking incident took place at Dulugang village near Harinagar Ramkrishna Nagar in Karimganj district.

According to police, the accused woman and her sister are in critical condition and undergoing treatment in hospital. Partha Pratim Das, Superintendent of Police of Karimganj district said that there was a family dispute that continued for the last year.

"Today morning the woman attacked her three children - aged 7 years, 3 years and one year, by using a sharp weapon and all three minors died on the spot. The accused woman also attacked her sister and tried to kill herself. The accused woman and her sister are in critical condition and undergoing treatment at Silchar Medical College and Hospital," Partha Pratim Das said. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say political analysts

Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say politic...

 India
2
Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

 India
3
Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial; Trump says he will disclose abortion policy on Monday and more

Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small tr...

 Global
4
Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostics programme

Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024