Delhi court grants bail to man after 5 years of custody in case of murder during money recovery

Delhi's Rohini Court has granted regular bail to a man after more than five years of custody in a case of murder during the recovery of Rs. 2.5 lakh. In the incident in October 2018, the deceased intervened in the quarrel between the borrower and the accused persons. This case pertains to Village Dheerpur under Police Station Mukherjee Nagar.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Shefali Sharma granted bail to the accused, Kamlesh, on Monday after considering the submissions made by the counsel for the accused. While granting bail, the court said that the investigation was complete and a charge sheet hadalready been filed. The role assigned to the present applicant is similar to that of Sonu alias Sam, who has been enlarged on bail by the Hon'ble High Court vide orders dated March 22.

"As per the report of the IO, there is no previous involvement of the applicant/accused," the court said in the order passed on April 6. Accused Kamlesh was arrested in the alleged murder of Shyam Sunder, who intervened in the quarrel. He was allegedly shot dead by one of the accused.

Advocate Ankit Tyagi, counsel for accused Kamlesh, argued that the accused has been in judicial custody since October 16, 2018. The counsel for the accused also argued that there is no sufficient evidence whatsoever, either direct, circumstantial or forensic, to incriminate the accused in the present case. The material witnesses have already been examined.

On the other hand, the Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) for the State vehemently opposed the bail application and argued that the allegations against the accused were serious and that the regular bail application of the applicant/accused be dismissed. (ANI)

