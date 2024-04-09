Mumbai: Fire breaks out at godown in industrial estate of Worli area

A fire broke out at a godown in the industrial estate of the Worli area, Mumbai, on Tuesday, officials said. Upon receiving the information, five vehicles of the fire brigade reached the spot to control the raging fire.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), there is no information about anyone getting injured in this incident yet. Efforts are underway to douse the blaze.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

