Swiss elderly women win landmark climate case against government
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 09-04-2024 14:26 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 14:26 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Court of Human Rights on Tuesday ruled in favour of a group of Swiss elderly women suing their government for alleged "woefully inadequate" efforts to fight climate change, agreeing that their government had violated some human rights by missing past emissions reduction targets.
The ruling cannot be appealed.
