Quality Council of India, Union Health Ministry join hands to improve CGHS healthcare experience

The Quality Council of India and the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare have announced a collaboration to transform the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) ecosystem and improve the healthcare experience for all beneficiaries, informed a press release. The partnership aims to deliver a more robust, efficient, and transparent CGHS system by outlining a comprehensive approach that will address several key areas.

The focus will be on enhancing the quality of services offered through systematic interventions. The MoU aims to support CGHS facilities in achieving accreditation by NABH/NABL and to build the capacity of healthcare providers to deliver high-quality services. The agreement emphasizes the importance of technology in achieving the desired transformation and lays the groundwork for collaboration on additional initiatives to further improve the CGHS ecosystem.

Measures to ensure the quality of drugs and storage facilities, alongside modernization of procurement and inventory management systems will also be a crucial aspect along with a focus on the modernization of infrastructure, products, and processes. Furthermore, to ensure regular review and evaluation, quality monitoring mechanisms will be established. With an aim to provide a complete overhaul of the CGHS system through third-party assessments and the implementation of transformation initiatives, this collaboration will also focus on expanding the network of qualified healthcare providers and laboratories empanelled under CGHS.

Manashvi Kumar, the Joint Secretary of the Union Health Ministry, said, "This is a historic moment. The collaboration marks the beginning of a quality overhaul of the CGHS ecosystem which has commitment from the highest level of the Government of India. CGHS must become the role model for healthcare in India." Jaxay Shah, the Chairperson of the Quality Council of India, highlighted this collaboration as a pivotal moment that will usher in a new era of quality, transparency, and efficiency for the CGHS ecosystem.

"By leveraging QCI's expertise in quality improvement methodologies and the Ministry's deep understanding of the healthcare landscape, we can implement a comprehensive transformation plan. This will not only enhance service delivery but also empower beneficiaries with greater trust and confidence in the CGHS system," he stated. Rajesh Maheshwari, the Secretary General of QCI and CEO of National Accreditation Board for Certification Bodies said that this five-year partnership represents a significant step forward in our collective vision of ensuring high-quality, accessible healthcare for all Indians.

"By focusing on quality accreditation, capacity building, and technology integration, we are laying the groundwork for a sustainable system that can adapt and evolve to meet the ever-changing needs of beneficiaries. This collaboration will empower us to leverage innovation and best practices to create a CGHS that is not only efficient but also empowers patients to take an active role in their healthcare journey," Maheshwari said. (ANI)

