"Post Covid, immunity has decreased and viral infections including various allergies increased": AIIMS expert

By Shalini Bhardwaj Dr Shilpa Sharma, a Paediatric surgeon in AIIMS Delhi has said that the people who recovered from Covid are facing low immunity which has increased viral infections, skin allergies, cholecystitis, appendicitis etc.

"After Covid and its vaccination, the immunity has decreased due to which there is an increase in incidence of viral infection, common cold which is lasting more than the duration of 3-4 days. As a surgeon the most common conditions that are increased are appendicitis, cholecystitis and inflammatory conditions are increased so there are more allergies now like artecaria," she said. Dr Shilpa further said that cases of clot formation have also increased due to dehydration.

"The cases of clot formation are also increased due to dehydration, you have heard of sudden heart attacks in the gym etc," she added, Dr Shilpa also explained about the importance of folic acid in pregnancy and said, "It's very important in the development of the embryo. Mother has to take the folic acid at least three months before conception. If a mother has already given birth to a child with a congenital disorder than before the conception for second child mother should start folic acid and wait for two years. It's also important that father should also have taken folic acid."

On the incidence of congenital disorders in newborns of those mothers who aren't taking folic acid she said that it's very common that if a mother doesn't take folic acid then their chances of congenital disorders in their newborn. "The government is giving free folic acid but they aren't taking it and throwing it away because of the taste or because they believe that medicine isn't going to help them," Dr Shilpa said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)