Congress is "mother of corruption", looted country for long: Rajasthan CM Bhanjanlal Sharma

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhanjanlal Sharma on Tuesday came down heavily on the Congress, calling it the "mother of corruption" as it "looted the country and the state for long". "While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has uplifted every class, Congress has done the work of deceiving the society. Congress is the mother of corruption. It has looted the country and the state," Sharma said while speaking at a public gathering after he offered prayers at Jambheshwar Mandir in Barmer.

He said that during the tenure of BJP government at the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, women of the country have been given respect. He said that in pursuance of this cause that Modi government has built many toilets across the country. The Chief Minister also highlighted the infrastructural push of the Modi government.

"Work has been done across the country by the Modi government in the fields of roads, lights, health and water. The government knows the sorrow and pain of the poor," he said. He urged the people to vote for the BJP in the coming Lok Sabha election so that country continues to move fast on the development path.

Talking about the performance of his government, he said, " we have completed 40 percent of the work in 90 days in the three and a half months since our government was formed and we will fulfill every promise". "We will expand Narmada Canal, and will also make arrangements for irrigation and water supply in Barmer," he added.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election. The counting of the votes will be held on June 4. Rajasthan will go to the polls in two phases, on April 19 and April 26. Polling for 12 Lok Sabha seats will be held in the first phase on April 19, while the remaining 13 seats will be polled in the second phase on April 26. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)