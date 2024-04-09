CPI(M) in Kerala a party of criminals, has hand in Panoor crude bomb blast: BJP's Prakash Javadekar

Alleging CPI(M)'s involvement in the Panoor crude bomb blast, former Union Minister and BJP's Kerala Prabhari Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said that it has become the party of criminals. "CPI(M) runs bomb making factories to terrorize people. The party is behind Panoor bomb blast. It has become the party of criminals," Javadekar said in a press conference held here.

The blast occurred at Panoor in Kerala's Kannur district on Thursday night around 1 a.m. One person was killed and three others were injured in the incident. The victims and others were allegedly making the bomb when it exploded accidently. The people who were arrested in connection with the incident included a CPI(M) activist and local leaders of Democratic Youth Federation of India, CPI(M)'s youth wing.

The BJP leader said that if the National Investigation Agency's probe is necessary in the blast case, the decision in this regard has to be taken by the state government. Javadekar said that it is hard to believe the statement of CPI(M) State Secretary MV Govindan's statement that ones who arrested were the ones who came to the scene for the rescue operation after the blast.

Javadekar said that accused in the case are associated with the CPI(M). He said that like in West Bengal where both CPI(M) and the Congress are decimated, in Kerala also the fate of the both parties will be the same.

Javadekar also slammed Congress for "ensuring SDPI's votes" in the coming Lok Sabha election. It showed the Congress can stoop to any level for the sake of electoral victory, he said. He pointed out that SDPI is the political wing of the banned Popular Front of India. He said the Modi government pursues developmental policies without discriminating people. The government has been able to do development in every sectors of the economy, he said. (ANI)

