Trump appeals gag order in Stormy Daniels hush money case

Donald Trump on Tuesday appealed a gag order in his New York criminal case on charges stemming from hush money paid to a porn star, ahead of the former U.S. president's April 15 trial. "The first amendment harms arising from this gag order right now are irreparable," Trump's attorney Emil Bove said during a hearing.

