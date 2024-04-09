Trump appeals gag order in Stormy Daniels hush money case
Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2024 21:06 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 21:06 IST
Donald Trump on Tuesday appealed a gag order in his New York criminal case on charges stemming from hush money paid to a porn star, ahead of the former U.S. president's April 15 trial. "The first amendment harms arising from this gag order right now are irreparable," Trump's attorney Emil Bove said during a hearing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
