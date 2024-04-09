Union Minister Pradhan slams Odisha govt, says it has "worst" healthcare facilities

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday slammed the Odisha government led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, saying it has "the worst healthcare facilities". "Odisha government has not implemented Ayushman Bharat Scheme. In Odisha, people face a lot of hardships for getting proper treatments in hospitals. Malnutrition is very high in the state, and the healthcare system is very poor," Pradhan told ANI.

He alleged that poor people have been deprived of basic healthcare facilities across the state. 'Odisha government always made people fool and failed to serve people in last 25 years. People have changed their mindset and to form double engine government in the state of Odisha,' he said.

Pradhan also targeted Congress, saying that its manifesto has the imprint of Muslim League's language. "Today on the auspicious occasion of Hindu New Year, I wish all the countrymen. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to remove corruption from the country and they (Congress) want to save the corrupt. Muslim League's language is there in Congress manifesto. Prime Minister Modi will get people's blessings," he said.

The Lok Sabha elections in Odisha, which comprise 21 constituencies, are set to take place in four phases. The voting dates have been scheduled for May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) got the maximum number of seats, followed by the BJP and the Congress. The BJD won 12 seats, the BJP finished a close second at 8 seats and the Congress bagged just a lone seat. (ANI)

