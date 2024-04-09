Arvind Kejriwal should resign on moral grounds: BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj

After the Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Excise policy case, BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj said that the Delhi High Court has made it clear that Arvind Kejriwal played an important role in the liquor scam and he should resign on moral grounds. BJP leader Swaraj said, "With today's judgement, the Delhi High Court has made it clear that Arvind Kejriwal had a very important role in the liquor scam and being the chief of AAP he was involved in it. The court saw all the facts. The High Court has also made it clear that his arrest is not illegal at all. I think Arvind Kejriwal should resign on moral grounds."

She further alleged that kickbacks worth Rs 100 crores were taken in the Excise policy case. "Kickbacks worth Rs 100 crores were taken in the Excise policy case which was used by the AAP in its party activities. The Court saw all the facts given by ED. The court went through the Hawala transactions. The court saw the statement by the approver," she said.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal will move to the Supreme Court against the decision of the Delhi High Court dismissing the plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the Excise Policy money laundering case, sources said on Tuesday. According to sources, the Aam Aadmi Party does not agree with the decision of the Delhi High Court.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the excise policy case and said that Kejriwal's arrest is not in contravention of Law and remand can't be termed "illegal". The bench of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma said, ED was in possession of enough material, which led them to arrest Kejriwal. The non-joining of the investigation by Kejriwal and, the delay caused by him were also impacting those in judicial custody.

The material collected by the Enforcement Directorate reveals that Arvind Kejriwal conspired and was actively involved in the use and concealment of proceeds of crime. The ED case also reveals that he was involved in his personal capacity as well as the convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party. The court further stated that this court is of the opinion that the accused has been arrested and his arrest and remand have to be examined as per law and not as per the timing of elections. Kejriwal's challenge to the timing of arrest before General elections in the absence of any mala fide on the part of ED is not sustainable, said the court.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate in relation to the excise policy case. (ANI)

