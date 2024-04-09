This LS poll is about setting pace of India's socio-economic development: Tripura CM Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday portrayed the upcoming Lok Sabha election as a critical juncture for India, with far-reaching implications for the nation's developmental trajectory. "This Lok Sabha election will decide the future course of our nation. It's about more than just votes; it's about setting the pace for our socio-economic development and reinforcing our national security. The stakes couldn't be higher," CM Saha said while addressing an election campaign event at Jolaibari in South Tripura.

Reflecting on the political landscape since 2018, Saha highlighted the BJP's ascendancy in Tripura, attributing it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He recalled the 2019 victory in both Lok Sabha seats and the BJP's success in the 2023 Assembly Election despite the CPI(M) and Congress alliance's efforts to "sow confusion".

"The overwhelming support we've seen during the nomination filing for our candidates is a testament to the people's unwavering faith in Prime Minister Modi. Our citizens are keenly aware of the transformation he has brought, from digital connectivity to infrastructural enhancements like railways and highways," Saha said. He further praised Modi's role in boosting Tripura's development, mentioning ongoing projects such as the electrification for the Vande Bharat express, which promises to enhance connectivity and economic growth in the region.

He accused the CPI(M) and Congress of undermining democracy and engaging in violent politics during their tenure. "The era of misleading the people is over. They claim to stand for democracy, yet we've witnessed the dire consequences of their governance. It's clear that for the sake of our nation's future and for the prosperity of Jati and Janajati, the victory of the BJP is imperative," he asserted. The event was not just a platform for political discourse but also a demonstration of unity within the BJP, with the presence of significant figures like Former Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, Minister Tinku Roy, Sukla Charan Noatia, BJP Vice President Subal Bhowmik, and MLA Pramod Reang.

The state is set for two-phase elections in this 2024 Lok Sabha election. The West Tripura constituency will vote on April 19, while the poll battle in East Tripura is scheduled for April 26. (ANI)

