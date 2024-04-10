By the end of the year, 20 new coal mines expected to open

Twenty coal mines are likely to become operational by the end of this year, a move that will reduce coal imports and help meet rising power demand.

Peak power demand in the country is likely to cross 400 GW by 2030.

According to an official source, these 20 coal blocks include seven of Coal India and three of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL). They will contribute another 100 million tonne (MT) in three to four years.

State-owned Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

SCCL is jointly owned by the Telangana government and the Centre on a 51:49 equity basis.

The country for the first time crossed the milestone of 1 billion tonne of coal and lignite production in 2023-24, and is not very far from its next target to eliminate coal imports by 2025-26, Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi had earlier said.

The country's total coal and lignite output was 937 MT in 2022-23 fiscal year, as per official data.

In FY24, about 22.20 MT coal was imported for blending, as compared to 30.80 MT in 2022-23.

