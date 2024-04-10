Left Menu

Traffic congestion on Navi Mumbai-Thane Belapur road after truck overturns

A heavy traffic jam was witnessed in front of Ghansoli railway station on Navi Mumbai-Thane Belapur Road after a truck overturned on the flyover earlier this morning. The Rabale Police traffic unit reported that the truck carrying 18 tonnes of cargo cannot be removed immediately, and the truck will soon be moved away.

Heavy traffic jam on Navi Mumbai-Thane Belapur Road (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
A heavy traffic jam was witnessed in front of Ghansoli railway station on Navi Mumbai-Thane Belapur Road after a truck overturned on the flyover earlier this morning. During peak office hours, the Navi Mumbai-Thane Belapur Road saw long queues of bikes, buses, auto rickshaws, and trucks. The road was packed with vehicles and a traffic police constable was seen inspecting the overturned vehicle and trying to clear the way for vehicles. The overturned truck was seen lying in the middle of the road, on the divider.

The Rabale Police traffic unit reported that the truck carrying 18 tonnes of cargo could not be removed immediately, and the truck would soon be moved away. Additionally, the Navi Mumbai Police issued a traffic advisory for the region in which it mentioned the ongoing bridge construction work near Turbhe Store, resulting in traffic being restricted to a single lane only.

It also advised the travellers heading towards Belapur, Panvel, and Pune from Savita Chemicals to take a left turn and make their way to Shalimar Chowk Indira Nagar Circle. The commuters were also advised to use the Belapur-Pune road route to reach Belapur and Pune through MIDC road. (ANI)

