MP CM Mohan Yadav lights lamps at Ram Ghat in Ujjain on Hindu New Year, over 5.5 lakh 'diyas' lit up

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav along with his wife Seema Yadav lit lamps at Ram Ghat on the banks of Shipra River in Ujjain on the occasion of Hindu New Year, Vikram Samvat 2081. A total of 5.51 lakh lamps were illuminated on the bank of Shipra to mark the occasion on Tuesday. Besides, attractive designs were carved with the help of lamps through which the message of voting awareness was delivered in view of Lok Sabha polls.

"On the occasion of the beginning of Vikram Samvat 2081, the government organised this event and it is organised every year. Since the model code of conduct is implemented so I could go to the stage. But every year I come to the banks of the river and enjoy the event along with the public. Around 5.5 lakh diyas are lit here. I also did 'deep daan'," CM Yadav told ANI. The Chief Minister also extended greetings to the people of the state and the country on the occasion.

Vikram Samvat is a solar calendar that uses 12-13 lunar months per solar sidereal year. The Vikram Samvat calendar is usually 57 years ahead of the Gregorian calendar, except for January-April when it is 56 years ahead. It is celebrated with different names across the country. In Maharashtra, people call it Gudi Padwa.

The Vikram Samvat is named after the legendary King Vikramaditya of Ujjain, who by tradition started this calendar back in 57 BC, though there is no historical evidence of the calendar being used before the 9th century. The common New Year's Day in the Vikram Samvat calendar is the start of the month of Chaitra in April.

Besides, Madhya Pradesh will go to Lok Sabha polls in four phases. The first phase of polling will be held on April 19, followed by April 26, May 7 and May 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)