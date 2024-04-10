Left Menu

Russian rouble weakens to more than two-week low against US dollar

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-04-2024 12:53 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 12:53 IST
Russian rouble weakens to more than two-week low against US dollar
The Russian rouble weakened against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, falling to a more than two-week low. By 0718 GMT, the rouble was 0.19% down at 93.18 to the dollar, its weakest since March 25, after trading in a range of 92.828 to 93.220.

Against the euro, the rouble was down 0.34% at 101.16 and weakened by 0.37% to 12.87 against the yuan . Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, rose 0.3% to $89.71 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes fell. The dollar-denominated RTS index lost 0.43% to 1,153.46. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was down 0.06% at 3,412.11. ($1 = 93.1775 roubles)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

