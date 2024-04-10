Left Menu

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole escapes unhurt after truck rams into his car in Bhandara

"A truck hit his car from the backside. Nana Patole narrowly escaped this accident. No one else in the car was injured in the accident," said the information from Nana Patole's office.

ANI | Updated: 10-04-2024 13:27 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 13:27 IST
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole escapes unhurt after truck rams into his car in Bhandara
Visuals from the spot (Source/Nana Patole's office). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole escaped unhurt after his car met with an accident in the Bhandara district earlier last night. According to information from Nana Patole's office, a truck hit the car of the Maharashtra Congress chief from behind near Bhandara city.

"A truck hit his car from the backside. Nana Patole narrowly escaped this accident. No one else in the car was injured in the accident," said the information from Nana Patole's office. Reacting to the mishap, State Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe claimed that the incident took place on Tuesday night and that there was room for doubt if it was an attempt on his life.

In a post on X, Londhe said the accident occurred near Karda village in Bhandara district. He claimed that a truck hit Patole's car and tried to crush it. "Congress state president Nana Patole was on a campaign tour of Bhandara district on Tuesday night when a truck hit his car and tried to crush it near Karda village. This is a very serious incident and was there a plot to kill them? There is a doubt. With the blessings of the public, Nana Patole Saheb was not injured and is safe," read the post by Atul Londhe.

Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflation data in focus

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflati...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizona's top court revives 19th century abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizon...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024