Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole escapes unhurt after truck rams into his car in Bhandara

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole escaped unhurt after his car met with an accident in the Bhandara district earlier last night. According to information from Nana Patole's office, a truck hit the car of the Maharashtra Congress chief from behind near Bhandara city.

"A truck hit his car from the backside. Nana Patole narrowly escaped this accident. No one else in the car was injured in the accident," said the information from Nana Patole's office. Reacting to the mishap, State Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe claimed that the incident took place on Tuesday night and that there was room for doubt if it was an attempt on his life.

In a post on X, Londhe said the accident occurred near Karda village in Bhandara district. He claimed that a truck hit Patole's car and tried to crush it. "Congress state president Nana Patole was on a campaign tour of Bhandara district on Tuesday night when a truck hit his car and tried to crush it near Karda village. This is a very serious incident and was there a plot to kill them? There is a doubt. With the blessings of the public, Nana Patole Saheb was not injured and is safe," read the post by Atul Londhe.

Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

