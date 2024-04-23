Left Menu

WB: Massive fire breaks out at multi-storey building in North Howrah; no casualties reported

As per officials, "Five fire tenders reached the spot and dousing operations are currently underway."

ANI | Updated: 23-04-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 23-04-2024 17:12 IST
WB: Massive fire breaks out at multi-storey building in North Howrah; no casualties reported
Massive fire breaks out at multi-storey building in North Howrah (image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A massive fire broke out at a multi-storied building in the North Howrah district on Tuesday. As per officials, "Five fire tenders reached the spot and dousing operations are currently underway."

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. No casualties or injuries have been reported in the fire incident so far.

Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

