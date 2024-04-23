WB: Massive fire breaks out at multi-storey building in North Howrah; no casualties reported

A massive fire broke out at a multi-storied building in the North Howrah district on Tuesday. As per officials, "Five fire tenders reached the spot and dousing operations are currently underway."

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. No casualties or injuries have been reported in the fire incident so far.

Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

