Left Menu

Nitin Gadkari faints due to heat during poll rally in Maharashtra

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari fainted on stage while speaking during a poll campaign in Maharashtra's Pusad on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 24-04-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 24-04-2024 18:29 IST
Nitin Gadkari faints due to heat during poll rally in Maharashtra
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Image Source @nitin_gadkari). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari fainted on stage while speaking during a poll campaign in Maharashtra's Pusad on Wednesday. Fortunately, later he felt good and resumed his poll campaign.

Gadkari himself informed in a post on X on Wednesday, "I felt uncomfortable due to the heat during the rally in Pusad, Maharashtra. But now I am completely healthy and am leaving for Varud to attend the next meeting. Thank you for your love and good wishes," wrote Gadkari in a post on X. Notably, Nitin Gadkari is among the star campaigners for the BJP in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections 2024 and is busy doing several rallies across the nation.

Gadkari is contesting from the Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency which underwent a poll on April 19. Nagpur Lok Sabha is witnessing a contest between Nitin Gadkari and Congress' Vikas Thakre, who is currently the Nagpur West MLA. Earlier, exuding confidence over the outcome of the Nagpur Lok Sabha seat, Gadkari had said that he is 101 per cent sure about winning the election from his constituency. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nifty sees modest gain, Sensex inches higher; Market sentiment remains cautious amid global developments

Nifty sees modest gain, Sensex inches higher; Market sentiment remains cauti...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Alzheimer's drug adoption in US slowed by doctors' skepticism; US Supreme Court faces fight over emergency abortions after toppling Roe and more

Health News Roundup: Alzheimer's drug adoption in US slowed by doctors' skep...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves ImmunityBio's bladder cancer therapy; US CDC warns of harmful reactions to fake Botox injections and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves ImmunityBio's bladder cancer therapy; U...

 Global
4
African Development Bank set target to devote 40% of total financing to climate finance

African Development Bank set target to devote 40% of total financing to clim...

 Ivory Coast

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024