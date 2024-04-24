Nitin Gadkari faints due to heat during poll rally in Maharashtra

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari fainted on stage while speaking during a poll campaign in Maharashtra's Pusad on Wednesday. Fortunately, later he felt good and resumed his poll campaign.

Gadkari himself informed in a post on X on Wednesday, "I felt uncomfortable due to the heat during the rally in Pusad, Maharashtra. But now I am completely healthy and am leaving for Varud to attend the next meeting. Thank you for your love and good wishes," wrote Gadkari in a post on X. Notably, Nitin Gadkari is among the star campaigners for the BJP in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections 2024 and is busy doing several rallies across the nation.

Gadkari is contesting from the Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency which underwent a poll on April 19. Nagpur Lok Sabha is witnessing a contest between Nitin Gadkari and Congress' Vikas Thakre, who is currently the Nagpur West MLA. Earlier, exuding confidence over the outcome of the Nagpur Lok Sabha seat, Gadkari had said that he is 101 per cent sure about winning the election from his constituency. (ANI)

