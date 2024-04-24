National Commission for Backward Classes criticises OBC quota for Muslims in Karnataka

The National Commission for Backward Castes has criticised the Karnataka government's decision to categorise the entire Muslim community in the state under the OBC category and said that it is causing 'injustice' to the OBC community. NCBC Chairman Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, in a press release, explained that the reservation in education and jobs in the state is divided into the following categories: Category I, Category I(B), Category II(B), Category III(A) and Category III(B).

"The Karnataka government's Backward Classes Welfare Department has informed NCBC that the communities like Muslim and Christian are neither caste nor religion. 12.92 per cent population in Karnataka is Muslim. The Muslim community is considered a religious minority in Karnataka," the release stated. The NCBC Chairman further said that a total of 36 castes of the Muslim community are getting reservations under two categories of OBC in the state, but despite that 4 per cent of blanket reservations are separately given to Muslims in the state.

"While on one hand, all Muslims in the state have been given 4 per cent reservation under Category IIB considering them as OBC, on the other hand, Muslims are also being given under Category I and Category II(A). Also, the Muslims in the state are also free to contest on the 32 per cent seats reserved for the OBCs in the local body elections," the statement read. "The Muslim community in Karnataka is 12.92 per cent in population. All the Muslims in the state are getting benefits from OBC reservations. This is surprising that the notification was released by the Congress government on March 30, 2002, after which they were provided reservation in education and employment under Article 15(4) and 16 (4)," it added.

THE NCBC Chairman told ANI that despite demanding an explanation regarding what is the basis of this reservation, they haven't received a proper reply from the Karnataka government. Hansraj Ahir said, "There is a total of 32 per cent reservation for OBCs in Karnataka, and separate reservation for SC, ST. Under this, they have done bifurcation, like Category I, I(B), II(B), III(A), III(B). There are 95 castes including 17 castes of Muslims under Category I. In Category II(B), there are 103 castes including 19 Muslims. But, despite this, in 2002, 4 per cent reservation was given to Muslims. What has happened in Karnataka is that all Muslims in the state are categorised as OBC."

"They said in their reply, 'The communities like Muslim and Christian are neither caste or religion.' So, on one hand, they are giving reservation to Muslims in the OBC category and then also giving a reply that they neither consider them caste nor religion," he added. (ANI)

