Campaigning for second phase of Lok Sabha polls ends in Assam

Campaigning for the second phase of polls in five parliamentary constituencies in Assam scheduled on April 26 ended on Wednesday. A total of 61 candidates including three sitting MPs, two former MPs, one Assam Minister, two MLAs are in fray in the second phase of polls in five Lok Sabha seats - Silchar, Karimganj, Diphu-ST, Nagaon and Darrang-Udalguri in the state.

Eleven candidates are in the fray in Darrang-Udalguri seat while, 5 candidates are contesting in Diphu-ST seat, 24 candidates in Karimganj, 8 in Silchar, 13 in Nagaon. Assam Minister Parimal Suklabaidya is contesting as a BJP candidate from Silchar seat against TMC candidate and former MP Radheshyam Biswas and Congress candidate Surya Kanta Sarkar, while sitting MP and BJP candidate Kripanath Mallah is contesting from Karimganj seat against Congress candidate Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury and AIUDF candidate Sahabul Islam Choudhury.

Sitting Congress MP Pradyut Borodoloi is contesting from Nagaon seat against BJP candidate Suresh Bora and AIUDF candidate and sitting MLA Aminul Islam. On the other hand, Sitting Lok Sabha MP and BJP candidate Dilip Saikia is contesting against Congress candidate and former MP Madhab Rajbangshi and BPF candidate and sitting MLA Durgadas Boro in Darrang-Udalguri seat.

BJP candidate Amarsingh Tisso is contesting from Diphu seat against Congress candidate Joy Ram Engleng and Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC) candidate Jotson Bey. More than 77.26 lakh voters of five seats will exercise their franchise on April 26.

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma led the BJP campaign in five parliamentary constituencies. Recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a road show in Silchar and BJP National President JP Nadda held two election campaign rallies in Kokrajhar and Darrang-Udalguri constituencies.

The first phase of polls for five parliamentary constituencies - Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Kaziranga was held on April 19. The voting percentage in the first phase of polls was recorded 78.25 percent.

The first phase of voting for 102 parliamentary constituencies spread over 21 states and Union Territories was held on Friday with a voter turnout of nearly 64 per cent. (ANI)

