Iraq postpones oil and gas auction, oil ministry says
Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 24-04-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 24-04-2024 20:57 IST
Iraq has postponed its oil and gas bidding round for 30 new oil and gas blocks to a date to be announced later, the oil ministry said on Wednesday.
Iraq had originally planned to award oil and gas exploration and development contracts on April 27.
