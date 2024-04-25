AICTE in partnership with apna.co launches first-ever nationwide career portal

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and apna.co, a jobs and professional networking platform, launched the 'AICTE Career Portal' for engineering students in the country on Thursday. "To transform the landscape of career opportunities for engineering students across India, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and apna.co - India's leading jobs and professional networking platform - today launched 'AICTE Career Portal', a career platform designed to empower more than 3 million students from 12,000+ colleges affiliated with AICTE with jobs and internship opportunities," as per a press release.

AICTE Chairman Prof TG Sitharam, Vice Chairman Dr Abhay Jere, Member Secretary Professor Rajive Kumar and Nimrit Parikh, Founder & CEO of apna.co were present at the launch ceremony at AICTE HQ, New Delhi. "Following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in February 2024 between apna.co and AICTE, the strategic partnership highlights a shared commitment to empower individuals and drive national advancement. This collaboration gains particular significance in the dynamic employment sector, highlighting their collective focus on leveraging technology and empowering recruiters to capitalise on emerging opportunities," the release stated.

The strategic partnership also offers an exclusive opportunity for students to participate in the Silicon Valley Immersion Program. This immersive experience includes a fully-sponsored trip to Silicon Valley, USA, where students will engage directly with industry leaders at renowned companies such as Google, Apple and Microsoft, among others. "Notably, apna.co, with its extensive scale, boasting 5 lakh recruiters and engagement with over 1000 enterprises, stands as a pivotal force in this initiative. With 50 per cent of jobs accepting freshers, the platform emerges as a catalyst in connecting fresh talent with lucrative opportunities. This opportunity emphasises the commitment of AICTE and apna.co to provide students with unparalleled experiences for professional growth and global exposure," as per the release.

"Tailored for aspiring job seekers, the platform will provide access to a diverse array of national and international job opportunities, with internships slated for inclusion by Q3 FY2024. The platform also offers an AI-powered Resume Builder for standout resumes and real-time notifications for job updates. Students can engage in professional development through affinity-based groups to ensure professional growth, with AI-assisted interview prep and salary benchmarking to be launched," as per the release. While launching the portal, Prof TG Sitharam, AICTE Chairman, highlighted, "The collaboration with apna.co signifies a pivotal partnership between the government and startups, addressing critical employment challenges. By joining forces, we are not only empowering students to cultivate essential skills but also facilitating their access to a broad spectrum of national and global employment opportunities. This association also fosters meaningful engagement with leading companies via a dynamic ecosystem that nurtures talent and drives economic growth."

Nirmit Parikh, Founder & CEO of apna.co, commented, "Amidst the ever-evolving job landscape, our dedication lies in moulding India's tomorrow by empowering its youth to excel both locally and globally. At apna.co, we firmly believe India's youth aren't just poised to keep pace but to lead the charge in shaping the future of the global workforce. The career portal with AICTE marks a crucial stride in addressing the hurdles faced by India's youth in navigating today's intricate job market. This venture is crafted to arm fresh graduates and job seekers with the platform they need to launch careers and fulfil their professional aspirations. It also reiterates our unwavering commitment to promoting the growth and success of the next generation." "The partnership also equips colleges with transformative tools such as the Outcomes Dashboard, enabling informed decision-making and strategic planning. The College Community feature fosters vital communication and networking, while comprehensive placement statistics attract targeted companies, enhancing the college's reputation among students and employers," the release stated.

The AICTE Career Portal will go live on April 30. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)