Left Menu

SQM partner Tianqi Lithium requests shareholders vote on Codelco tie-up

Later on Thursday, SQM Board Chairman Gonzalo Guerrero told Reuters that "Tianqi's public statements are regrettable and show, once again, that said company is and acts as a competitor of SQM."

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2024 06:04 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 06:04 IST
SQM partner Tianqi Lithium requests shareholders vote on Codelco tie-up

(Adds SQM comment in paragraph 4) SANTIAGO, April 25 (Reuters) -

China's Tianqi Lithium said on Thursday it has formally requested that a proposed joint venture between lithium company SQM, in which it is a major shareholder, and state-run copper miner Codelco be put to a shareholder's vote. The Santiago-based SQM, the world's no. 2 lithium producer, is in talks with Codelco over the deal, which was mandated by Chile's government to boost the state role in the lithium industry.

Tianqi, which has held around 20% of SQM's ownership since 2018, said that not enough financial information had been given to determine the deal's impact on SQM operations. Later on Thursday, SQM Board Chairman Gonzalo Guerrero told Reuters that "Tianqi's public statements are regrettable and show, once again, that said company is and acts as a competitor of SQM."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Global
2
Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

 India
3
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global
4
Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The Lancet

Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024