SCBA president Aggarwala welcomes Supreme Court initiative for WhatsApp updates facility about cases

Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Dr Adish C Aggarwala has welcomed the initiative of the Supreme Court for WhatsApp updates facility about cases. "Launch of new IT service of automated WhatsApp messages by the Supreme Court of India will help the members of the bar and litigants to access cause lists, receive filing and listing related messages, orders and judgments through the mobile phones," Aggarwala, a senior advocate, said in a release.

Aggarwala said the Supreme Court, under the leadership of Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, has become the first apex court in the world to have litigant-friendly measures in all aspects. "Inspite of that it has topped in the disposal of cases in the entire world. Judges and the registry of the Supreme Court have dedicated their every moment to the development of justices delivery system," the release said.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud announced on Thursday that the Supreme Court will begin disseminating information regarding cause lists, case filings and case listings to advocates via WhatsApp messages The Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Thursday announced that Supreme Court will integrate WhatsApp messaging services for sending information to advocates regarding cause lists, case filing and listings.

He said this small initiative has the potential to have a big impact. "Whatsapp messenger has been a ubiquitous service in our daily lives and has taken role of a powerful communication tool," the CJI noted.

He said that to strengthen the right to access to justice and enhance transparency in the judicial system, the Supreme Court will integrate the Whatsapp messaging services with its IT services. The CJI also said that this facility will bring in a significant change in daily work habits and help in saving paper. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)