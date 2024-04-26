US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher; Alphabet tops $2 trillion in market value
Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2024 19:15 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 19:15 IST
U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday on megacaps' boost after robust quarterly results from Alphabet pushed its market value over $2 trillion, while an in-line reading for a key inflation print calmed jitters around elevated interest rates.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.9 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 38,114.7. The S&P 500 rose 36.2 points, or 0.72%, at the open to 5,084.65, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 209.6 points, or 1.34%, to 15,821.335 at the opening bell.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Google parent Alphabet announces first-ever dividend, shares soar
US STOCKS-Futures climb as Alphabet, Microsoft results lift megacaps
Alphabet, Microsoft earnings show hefty AI bets are driving growth
Google parent Alphabet announces first-ever dividend, shares soar
Google parent Alphabet announces first-ever divided of 20 cents per share