Two expatriate workers killed by drone attack on Iraq's Khor Mor, an advisor to Iraqi Kurdish PM says

(Refiles to clarify in paragraph 3 power output reduction is 2,500 MW) BAGHDAD, April 26 (Reuters) - At least two expatriate workers were killed and two other people wounded after a drone attack targeted the Khor Mor gas field in Iraq's Kurdistan region on Friday, an advisor to the Iraqi Kurdish Prime Minister and a senior Kurdish political source told Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2024 01:16 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 01:16 IST
(Refiles to clarify in paragraph 3 power output reduction is 2,500 MW) BAGHDAD, April 26 (Reuters) -

At least two expatriate workers were killed and two other people wounded after a drone attack targeted the Khor Mor gas field in Iraq's Kurdistan region on Friday, an advisor to the Iraqi Kurdish Prime Minister and a senior Kurdish political source told Reuters. Production has also been suspended, both sources added.

The drone attack on the Khor Mor gas field halted gas supplies to power plants resulting to a reduction of approximately 2,500 MW of electricity, a statement from Kurdistan's electricity ministry said, indicating that operations at the field were suspended. The Pearl Consortium, United Arab Emirates energy firm Dana Gas (DANA.AD), and its affiliate, Crescent Petroleum, have the rights to exploit Khor Mor and Chemchemal, two of Iraq's biggest gas fields.

No group has claimed the responsibility for the attack.

