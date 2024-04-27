Madhya Pradesh: Death toll rises to 2 in Jabalpur blast incident; NSG begins investigation

A team of National Security Guard (NSG) began investigation into the Jabalpur blast incident, which killed people, a police official said on Saturday. The blast occurred in a scrapyard located near Khajri Khiriya bypass under the jurisdiction of Adhartal police station in Jabalpur district at around 12 pm on Thursday (April 25). On getting the information about the incident, the police, fire tenders reached the spot and doused off the fire.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the district administration also razed down the illegal constructions of the owner of the scrapyard located in Anand Nagar in the city. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sonakshi Saxena told ANI, "A team of NSG has arrived here to investigate the blast incident, which happened here on April 25. They are checking with their expertise about what and how the incident occurred. The police team is also working in coordination with the NSG team and action will be taken in the matter according to the facts and findings in the probe."

So far two people have been found dead in the incident and an FIR was registered against the person concerned (owner of the scrapyard, Shamim Rza). Further investigation into the matter is underway, the officer added. Earlier on Friday (April 26), ASP Sonali Dubey told reporters, "Police are investigating the blast that happened on April 25 in Jabalpur. On April 26, the encroachment was removed in relation to the blast in the city and the revenue department will be able to tell you more about that...This is a big investigation. We really need to look into why this event happened and be able to control such incidents in the future." (ANI)

