Two Killed, Including Teenager, in Motorcycle Accident in Pratapgarh, UP

Two men, Adarsh and Shivam, were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a truck in Pratapgarh, UP. The 17-year-old and 23-year-old victims were returning from Lai village when the accident occurred late on Friday. Both were pronounced dead at a local hospital. The truck driver fled the scene and abandoned his vehicle. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

PTI | Pratapgarh | Updated: 27-04-2024 17:00 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 16:41 IST
Two Killed, Including Teenager, in Motorcycle Accident in Pratapgarh, UP
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A teenager and a 23-year-old man were killed after their motorcycle was hit from behind by a truck in the Baghrai area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday.

The two motorcyclists were seriously injured in the accident late on Friday. They were immediately taken to a local hospital where the doctors declared them dead, Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Sanjay Rai said.

Adarsh alias Prince (17) and Shivam (23), both residents of Baghrai, were returning from Lai village when the accident occurred, Rai added.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said and added the truck driver abandoned his vehicle and fled the spot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

