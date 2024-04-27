Two Killed, Including Teenager, in Motorcycle Accident in Pratapgarh, UP

A teenager and a 23-year-old man were killed after their motorcycle was hit from behind by a truck in the Baghrai area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday.

The two motorcyclists were seriously injured in the accident late on Friday. They were immediately taken to a local hospital where the doctors declared them dead, Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Sanjay Rai said.

Adarsh alias Prince (17) and Shivam (23), both residents of Baghrai, were returning from Lai village when the accident occurred, Rai added.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said and added the truck driver abandoned his vehicle and fled the spot.

