Two Killed, Including Teenager, in Motorcycle Accident in Pratapgarh, UP
Two men, Adarsh and Shivam, were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a truck in Pratapgarh, UP. The 17-year-old and 23-year-old victims were returning from Lai village when the accident occurred late on Friday. Both were pronounced dead at a local hospital. The truck driver fled the scene and abandoned his vehicle. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.
- Country:
- India
A teenager and a 23-year-old man were killed after their motorcycle was hit from behind by a truck in the Baghrai area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday.
The two motorcyclists were seriously injured in the accident late on Friday. They were immediately taken to a local hospital where the doctors declared them dead, Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Sanjay Rai said.
Adarsh alias Prince (17) and Shivam (23), both residents of Baghrai, were returning from Lai village when the accident occurred, Rai added.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said and added the truck driver abandoned his vehicle and fled the spot.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- teenager
- motorcycle accident
- Baghrai
- Uttar Pradesh
- police
- truck
- killed
- local hospital
- Adarsh
- Shivam
ALSO READ
Mumbai Police track down and retrieve Rs 82.55 lakh lost in cyber attack
Pakistan truck crash death toll rises to 18
Mumbai police apprehend trusted associate of Cox & Kings owner in Rs 400-crore bank fraud investigation
Pakistan: 19 killed, 55 injured over resisting robberies during Ramzan
Delhi Police nab four in connection with three robbery cases