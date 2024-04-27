Left Menu

Indian Air Force, Navy fighter aircraft fleets get Rampage missile boost

In a major boost for firepower of its fighter aircraft fleet, the Indian Air Force has inducted the Rampage long-range supersonic air-to-ground missiles which can hit targets at around 250 Km.

ANI | Updated: 27-04-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 17:19 IST
Indian Air Force, Navy fighter aircraft fleets get Rampage missile boost
Rampage missile (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Ajit Dubey In a major boost for firepower of its fighter aircraft fleet, the Indian Air Force has inducted the Rampage long-range supersonic air-to-ground missiles which can hit targets at around 250 Km.

The missile known as the High-Speed Low Drag-Mark 2 missile in the Indian Air Force was reportedly used in a big way by the Israeli Air Force during its recent attacks on Iranian targets. The Indian Air Force has inducted the Rampage in its Russian-origin aircraft fleet including the Su-30 MKI and MiG-29 fighters along with the Jaguar fighter jets, defence sources told ANI.

The Indian Navy has also inducted the missile in its fleet for the MiG-29K naval fighter jets, they said. The stand-off weapon will give Indian fighter pilots the option of engaging and taking out targets like communication centres or radar stations, the sources said.

The procurement was part of the emergency powers given by the Defence Ministry to the armed forces to equip themselves with critical weapons and equipment after the standoff with China started in 2020. The missiles have a longer range than the Spice-2000s used in the Balakot air strikes in 2019.

The Indian Air Force has gone in for multiple weapon systems including the long-range systems from both aboard and Indian vendors. Indian Air Force recently tested the ROCKS or the Crystal Maze-2 missile in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands territory.

The air-launched ballistic missile had hit its target successfully in the trials done around a fortnight ago. Induction of the Rampage and integration with the Russian Su-30 has given a big boost to the Russian aircraft fleet which can now fire multiple long-range air-to-ground missiles including the over 400 Km strike range BrahMos supersonic missiles.

The Indian Air Force is now also mulling if the Rampage can be produced under the Make in India programme and be inducted in large numbers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Churches in Kerala Endorse Candidates Pledged to Secularism and Democracy

Churches in Kerala Endorse Candidates Pledged to Secularism and Democracy

 India
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
Renowned Healthcare Professionals Emphasize the Importance of Healthy Living

Renowned Healthcare Professionals Emphasize the Importance of Healthy Living

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 26

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 26

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024