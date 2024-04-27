Indian Air Force, Navy fighter aircraft fleets get Rampage missile boost

By Ajit Dubey In a major boost for firepower of its fighter aircraft fleet, the Indian Air Force has inducted the Rampage long-range supersonic air-to-ground missiles which can hit targets at around 250 Km.

The missile known as the High-Speed Low Drag-Mark 2 missile in the Indian Air Force was reportedly used in a big way by the Israeli Air Force during its recent attacks on Iranian targets. The Indian Air Force has inducted the Rampage in its Russian-origin aircraft fleet including the Su-30 MKI and MiG-29 fighters along with the Jaguar fighter jets, defence sources told ANI.

The Indian Navy has also inducted the missile in its fleet for the MiG-29K naval fighter jets, they said. The stand-off weapon will give Indian fighter pilots the option of engaging and taking out targets like communication centres or radar stations, the sources said.

The procurement was part of the emergency powers given by the Defence Ministry to the armed forces to equip themselves with critical weapons and equipment after the standoff with China started in 2020. The missiles have a longer range than the Spice-2000s used in the Balakot air strikes in 2019.

The Indian Air Force has gone in for multiple weapon systems including the long-range systems from both aboard and Indian vendors. Indian Air Force recently tested the ROCKS or the Crystal Maze-2 missile in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands territory.

The air-launched ballistic missile had hit its target successfully in the trials done around a fortnight ago. Induction of the Rampage and integration with the Russian Su-30 has given a big boost to the Russian aircraft fleet which can now fire multiple long-range air-to-ground missiles including the over 400 Km strike range BrahMos supersonic missiles.

The Indian Air Force is now also mulling if the Rampage can be produced under the Make in India programme and be inducted in large numbers. (ANI)

