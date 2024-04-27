Congress Alleges PM Modi Seeks Retaliation After Karnataka Election Loss

The Congress on Saturday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been hell-bent on taking ''revenge'' on the people of Karnataka since they ''decisively rejected'' him in the 2023 assembly elections.

The opposition party's attack came after the Centre approved about Rs 3,499 crore as drought relief to Karnataka following the state government taking the matter to the Supreme Court.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X, ''Ever since Mr Modi was rejected decisively by the people of Karnataka in the 2023 assembly elections, he has been hell-bent on taking his revenge.'' First, Modi tried to ''sabotage'' the Anna Bhagya food security scheme but the Congress government was unshaken and launched a direct cash transfer scheme for the 4.49 crore beneficiaries, Ramesh said.

''Second, he cut off funds to Karnataka. Between April 2023 -- when he lost -- and January 2024, total central transfers to Karantaka have declined by 23 per cent. Central grants have fallen by 56 per cent,'' he alleged.

Third, the Centre delayed the legitimate drought relief funds due to the farmers of the state, Ramesh further claimed.

''223 out of 236 talukas in Karnataka are facing drought conditions, with 196 taluks being categorised as severely hit. As early as September 2023, the Karnataka government had approached the Modi sarkar to release funds of Rs 18,172 crore for drought relief. It was delayed for months,'' the Congress leader said.

Today, after the Karnataka government dragged the Modi government to the Supreme Court for failing to provide drought relief, the Union finance ministry finally agreed to release more than Rs 3,498 crore to Karnataka's farmers, he said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said the Centre has approved Rs 3,499 crore as drought relief and released only Rs 3,454 crore.

He urged the prime minister to release the balance amount as soon as possible.

The chief minister also thanked the Supreme Court for warning the central government and providing some drought relief to the state.

