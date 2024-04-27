Left Menu

Tamil Nadu CM's wife Durga Stalin offers prayers at Tirumala temple

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's wife Durga Stalin prayed at the Sri Venkateswara temple at Tirumala on Saturday.

27-04-2024
Tamil Nadu CM's wife Durga Stalin offers prayers at Tirumala temple
Tamil Nadu CM's wife Durga Stalin offers prayers at Tirumala temple (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's wife Durga Stalin prayed at the Sri Venkateswara temple at Tirumala on Saturday. Upon her arrival she was received by the temple officials. In the past also she visited the famous hill temple.

Durga is a frequent temple goer, having offered prayers at many famous temples in the country. Last year, she offered a golden headgear weighing 32 sovereigns to Lord Guruvayurappan, the presiding deity of Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple in Kerala. She also offered a machine to grind sandalwood into paste at the temple. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

