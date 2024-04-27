Left Menu

Narcotics Bust: 13 Arrested in Gujarat and Rajasthan with Mephedrone Worth Rs. 230 Crore

Gujarat ATS and NCB raided four locations in Gujarat and Rajasthan, seizing 230 crore worth of mephedrone and arresting 13 suspects. The operation targeted mephedrone manufacturing units allegedly operated by Manoharlal Enani and Kuldeepsinh Rajpurohit. Units in Sirohi, Jodhpur, Piplaj, and Amreli were raided, and raw materials were found to be sourced from Vapi. All suspects are connected, and investigations are ongoing to determine the extent of the drug operation and cartel involvement.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-04-2024 21:04 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 21:04 IST
  • India

The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad and Narcotics Control Bureau jointly raided four units in the state and neighbouring Rajasthan and nabbed 13 persons allegedly with mephedrone worth Rs 230 crore, an official said on Saturday.

The raids were carried out on Friday after the ATS received a tip off that Ahmedabad-resident Manoharlal Enani and Kuldeepsinh Rajpurohit of Rajasthan had set up mephedrone manufacturing units.

A watch was kept on the movements of Enani and Rajpurohit as well as their accomplices, following which raids were carried out on units in Sirohi and Jodhpur in Rajasthan and Piplaj village in Gandhinagar and Bhaktinagar industrial area of Amreli district in Gujarat, an ATS release informed.

''The ATS recovered 22.028 kilograms of mephedrone and 124 kilograms of liquid mephedrone, collectively worth Rs 230 crore. Rajpurohit was nabbed during the raid at Gandhinagar and Enani was held from Sirohi,'' it said.

As per the probe, Enani was in jail for seven years after he was nabbed by DRI in 2015 for his involvement in the production of mephedrone at an industrial unit in Rajasthan.

All the accused are inter-connected and were procuring the raw material from a company in Vapi industrial area of Valsad district, the release informed.

''Investigations are on to find out since when they have been producing the drug, whether they have sold it in the past and who else were part of the entire cartel,'' said the release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

