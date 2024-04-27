Left Menu

Sheffield United suffers humiliating relegation from EPL after crushing defeat at Newcastle

Newcastle thrashed Sheffield United 5-1, condemning them to relegation. Anel Ahmedhodzic gave United an early lead, but Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes, Ben Osborn (own goal), and Callum Wilson scored for Newcastle. Despite 19 league goals, Isak remains one goal behind Cole Palmer and Erling Haaland. The Blades conceded 13 goals against the Magpies this season, including an 8-0 defeat in September.

PTI | Newcastle | Updated: 27-04-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 22:20 IST
DDV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

