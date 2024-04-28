Lok Sabha elections: NRIs hold car rally from Ahmedabad to Surat in support of PM Modi

Amid the Lok Sabha polls in the country, the non-resident Indians (NRIs) held a car rally from Ahmedabad to Surat in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Notably, all 26 parliamentary constituencies in Gujarat will go to polls on May 7.

Organized by the Foreign Affairs Department of the BJP, the rally served as a vibrant demonstration of overseas support for PM Modi's leadership. Vijay Chauthaiwale, head of the BJP's Foreign Affairs Department, mentioned that NRIs from various countries, including the US, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, gathered to express their solidarity with PM Modi.

Speaking to ANI, Vijay Chauthaiwale, in-Charge of the Foreign Affairs Department of BJP said, "Today a rally car rally is being organized from Ahmedabad to Surat. Around 100 cars will participate in this and they will talk about BJP and will reach Surat by night. NRIs, and a lot of people from Gujarat, the non-resident Gujaratis (NRGs), who want to show their support towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hence this rally from Ahmedabad to Surat has been organized. In between whichever constituencies will come, there the campaigning will be done. People from many countries, US, Canada, European countries, people from the Middle East and Asian countries, and people from across the world have come. Wherever the Indian diaspora is there, people have come from that region". Earlier this month, days ahead of the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, the Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP) in Germany organised a Havan to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi in realising the vision of "Abki Baar 400 Paar".

The event, held at Sivalaayam Temple in Munich on April 14, saw enthusiastic participation from over 100 BJP members and well-wishers of PM Modi. Prayers were offered for PM Modi's third Term Sunil Singh, co-convenor of OFBJP in Germany, highlighted the dedication of the Indian diaspora across the world. He also outlined a series of upcoming initiatives aimed at rallying support for the BJP and PM Modi.

The ongoing Lok Sabha elections are being conducted in seven phases. Phase 1 took place on April 19, followed by Phase 2 on April 26. The remaining phases are scheduled for May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. The results are set to be announced on June 4. (ANI)

