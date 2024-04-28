J-K: BRO rescues 35 vehicles stranded in snow at Razdan Top

A total of 35 vehicles stuck in the snow at Razdan Top on the Bandipora-Gurez road in Jammu and Kashmir were rescued by a team of Border Roads Organisation (BRO). The BRO officials said that the vehicles were stranded due to unfavourable weather conditions, including snowfall and snowstorms.

Upon receiving the information, a BRO team along with the necessary equipment rushed to the spot for the rescue operation, the officials further said. "The team took immediate action to rescue the trapped people and their vehicles, ensuring their safety by transporting them to secure places," the BRO added.

Also, due to the fresh snowfall on Razdan Top and the slippery conditions of the roads, the authorities have closed 86 kilometres-long Gurez-Bandipora road until there is an improvement in weather conditions. On April 27, Pernote village, located approximately six kilometres from Ramban town in Jammu and Kashmir, witnessed heavy damage to roads, houses and power towers due to continuous landslides.

The affected villagers were shifted to Panchayat Ghar and other places. Medical facilities and food had also been provided by the administration to the affected villagers. The administration was on high alert and was monitoring the situation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)