IAF's An-32 aircraft airlifts two critically ill patients from Leh to Chandigarh

An Indian Air Force transport aircraft airlifted two critically ill patients from Leh to Chandigarh for treatment, officials said. While one patient was a victim of a road accident, another was experiencing cardiac issues, they added.

The IAF further said that its "quick planning and execution" along with the local civil administration helped to save two lives. "Responding to an urgent request for casualty evacuation, an An-32 transport aircraft of the #IAF airlifted two critically ill patients from Leh to Chandigarh for treatment. Faced with marginal weather, the quick planning and execution by IAF and local civil administration were instrumental in saving two lives, one a victim of a road accident and other experiencing cardiac issues," the IAF said in a post on 'X'.

