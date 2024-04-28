Left Menu

IAF's An-32 aircraft airlifts two critically ill patients from Leh to Chandigarh

"Responding to an urgent request for casualty evacuation, an An-32 transport aircraft of the #IAF airlifted two critically ill patients from Leh to Chandigarh for treatment. Faced with marginal weather, the quick planning and execution by IAF and local civil admin was instrumental in saving two lives, one a victim of road accident and other experiencing cardiac issues," the IAF said in a post on 'X'.

ANI | Updated: 28-04-2024 23:18 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 23:18 IST
An-32 transport aircraft airlifts critically ill patients from Leh (Photo credit/X@AAPPunjab). Image Credit: ANI
An Indian Air Force transport aircraft airlifted two critically ill patients from Leh to Chandigarh for treatment, officials said. While one patient was a victim of a road accident, another was experiencing cardiac issues, they added.

The IAF further said that its "quick planning and execution" along with the local civil administration helped to save two lives. "Responding to an urgent request for casualty evacuation, an An-32 transport aircraft of the #IAF airlifted two critically ill patients from Leh to Chandigarh for treatment. Faced with marginal weather, the quick planning and execution by IAF and local civil administration were instrumental in saving two lives, one a victim of a road accident and other experiencing cardiac issues," the IAF said in a post on 'X'.

Earlier on Saturday, the Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed its personnel and MI-17 choppers in a dousing operation in the mountains surrounding Nainital where a forest fire was raging. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

