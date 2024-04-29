Tripura begins digitization of patient health records, healthcare facilities

In a significant step to utilize the latest technology to improve the delivery of healthcare services, the National Health Mission Tripura has launched a drive to create digital health records of patients, healthcare professionals, and both private and public healthcare facilities operational in the state. Additional Mission Director NHM Tripura Chapter, Binay Bhusan Das, informed that the drive has been launched under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

Speaking to the reporters at the NHM state headquarters here in Agartala, Das said, "Each of the healthcare professionals, pharmacies, and labs would be brought under the same digital platform through this drive. Besides, the patients would be issued ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) cards. Each of the individuals who register with the database will be issued a unique number." "The entire medical history of the individual consisting of prescriptions, test reports, treatment, and other relevant health-related information will be stored digitally in this unique number. With the consent of the patient, the doctors can easily access those files to understand his whole medical history with one simple click. This initiative marks a significant milestone in the healthcare delivery mechanism of the state," he added.

The Additional Mission Director said that so far 15,52,561 people have been issued ABHA cards. Apart from that, 'scan and share' technology through 'QR codes' has also been introduced in the system. "If a patient scans the QR code pasted in the hospital counters, his data will be automatically uploaded to the hospital servers, and digitally he will be allotted an appointment with doctors. Similarly, private practitioners, retired doctors, laboratories, nursing homes, and pharmacies are also being enrolled into the system to make sure that all the data related to healthcare is available to the government. As per our estimates, there are 5,000 doctors qualified in modern and alternative medicines such as Ayurvedic and Homeopathy. Around 1,500 doctors have already enrolled with the system," Das pointed out.

On being asked what initiatives would be taken to popularize the move, Das said, "On May 3 and 10, special camps will be organized in all district headquarters for registration of new healthcare facilities, and on May 17 and 24 similar drives will be organized in the 23 subdivision headquarters." (ANI)

