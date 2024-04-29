9 dead, 23 injured as car rams parked vehicle in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara

The death toll in the Bemetara road accident has risen to nine, with 23 others injured after a car rammed into a parked vehicle, said an official. The accident took place on Sunday night.

According to the collector of Bemetara, Ranveer Sharma, 9 people died and 23 were injured in the Bemetara road accident. He added that the injured have been shifted to the hospital for further treatment.

Earlier, police officials informed that five people had been killed in the same incident. According to the police, all the people are residents of the village of Patharra.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Dipesh Sahu visited the district hospital on Monday and met the accident victims. After meeting the injured, Sahu said, "It's a saddening thatroad accident that has taken place in the district. A car rammed into a parked vehicle. Nine people have died in the incident. All the injured were admitted to the hospital for treatment. Those who are in serious condition have been admitted to Raipur AIIMS. We are with the families of the deceased. The administration is trying to provide all possible help."

