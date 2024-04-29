"Serves as a guiding light," PM Modi pays tribute to ninth Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the ninth Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur on his Parkash Purab, birth anniversary, on Monday and said that his life serves as a guiding light, illuminating the path of righteousness and devotion. Taking to his social media handle on X, Prime Minister Modi posted, "I bow to Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji on the sacred occasion of his Parkash Purab. He is remembered by millions across the world as the embodiment of courage, compassion and selflessness. His life serves as a guiding light, illuminating the path of righteousness and devotion."

"His unwavering commitment to justice and protecting the rights of all individuals stands as a testament to his greatness. In the face of tyranny and oppression, he fearlessly defended the principles of fairness and equality," the post added. Parkash Purab is a term used in Sikhism to refer to the birth anniversary celebrations of the ten Sikh gurus.

"Parkash" means "illumination" or "light," while "Purab" means "day." Guru Tegh Bahadur was born in Amritsar in 1621 to Guru Hargobind and Mata Nanki.

Beyond the Sikh community, Guru Tegh Bahadur's teachings offer invaluable lessons for humanity. Guru Tegh Bahadur's life exemplifies the strength of courage and compassion, emphasising the importance of defending others' rights. His message of universal love and equality serves as a beacon of hope in a world seeking unity and peace.

In a world grappling with conflicts and divisions, Guru Tegh Bahadur's legacy reminds us that peace lies in embracing shared humanity, respecting differences, and upholding fundamental rights. By embracing his teachings, we can work towards creating a more inclusive, peaceful, and harmonious world, where love, compassion, and justice prevail, Khalsa Vox reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)