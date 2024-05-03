"He wants to make his son the CM...": Expelled Karnataka BJP leader Eshwarappa accuses Yediyurappa of sidelining Hindu leaders

By Suchitra Mukherjee Revealing the reason behind his independent candidature from Shivamogga, Expelled Karnataka BJP leader KS Eshwarappa on Thursday accused a key figure in the Karnataka BJP and former Chief Minister of Karnataka, B. S. Yediyurappa of sidelining Hindu leaders in the state.

KS Eshwarappa, an expelled BJP leader who is contesting as an independent candidate from Karnataka's Shivamogga for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, said that the state of affairs in Karnataka BJP is different from that of the national BJP. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expelled KS Eshwarappa from the party after the leader decided to contest Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate from Karnataka's Shivamogga.

Eshwarappa while speaking to ANI, said, "Karnataka BJP and the national BJP are running in two different directions. In Karnataka, the BJP is under the control of a particular group. I aim to liberate the Karnataka BJP from their influence, which is why I'm contesting here. Leaders like Atal Bihar Vajpayee, L.K. Advani, and Prime Minister Modi have made significant sacrifices for Hindutva. However, in Karnataka, it appears that Hindu BJP leaders are being sidelined." Eshwarappa has alleged that former Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa, who wields significant influence in Karnataka BJP politics, is attempting to pave the way for his son to become the next Chief Minister by disregarding other leaders in the state.

"CT Ravi, Pratap Simha, everyone is being sidelined. Yediyurappa is the central leader, one of his sons is an MP, one is MLA, to make his son the next CM, he is sidelining all other BJP leaders", Eshwarappa claimed. Regarding his independent candidacy in Shivamogga, Eshwarappa stated that after the elections, he intends to reunite with the BJP.

"I want BJP to win 27 seats, I will win one seat as an independent candidate and a total 28 members (on 28 seats) in Karnataka will contribute to making Narendra Modi the Prime Minister...BJP is my mother. I joined the BJP after my graduation and from that time till today, I abide by its principles. I have not joined any party till now...and will not join any other party till the end...Because of certain problems, I am out of the party but after the elections, I shall go back to my mother (BJP)", Eshwarappa said. On the JD(S) leader Prajwal's Revanna's sexual harassment case, which has stirred up a political row in Karnataka between the JD(S), its ally BJP and Congress, Eshwarappa said that these are personal issues of the party and will be dealt with by the court as necessary.

"These are personal problems. Kejriwal is still in central jail. While in jail, he's managing the administration and is also contesting elections. I will not speak about these personal issues. The public is watching. The public and the court will give them punishment," Eshwarappa said. Regarding Rahul Gandhi's call for an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Prajwal Revanna case, Eshwarappa said, "So many leaders of the Congress party have been to jail, How many times has Rahul Gandhi apologised on behalf of leaders from his party? DK Shivakumar is on bail. It is easy to talk about others".

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for endorsing JD (S) candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha Constituency Prajwal Revanna who is now accused in an alleged sexual harassment case. He said that PM Modi should answer and apologize to the women of Karnataka."Prime Minister Modi will have to apologize to every sister of Karnataka and the nation. What Prajwal Revanna did is called as 'rape', it's not a sex scandal but a mass rape. And, Narendra Modi asked for votes for this 'mass rapist', he is telling Karnataka that if they vote for that mass rapist, he will be benefitted. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi was asking for votes, he knew what Prajwal Revanna has done", Rahul Gandhi said.Hassan MP and Former Prime Minister HD Dewe Gowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna has been suspended from the Janata Dal (Secular) over his alleged involvement in the 'obscene videos' case.

Revanna was booked in an alleged sexual harassment case on April 28 following complaints by his former housekeeper. The case has been registered under sections 354A, 354D, 506, and 509 of the IPC on charges of sexual harassment, intimidation and outraging the dignity of a woman. (ANI)

