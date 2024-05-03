"Against interests of the country...": Former Harayana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Congress' "redistribution of wealth" plan

Former Haryana Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Karnal Lok Sabha constituency, Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday hit out at the Congress party's "wealth redistribution" plan, stating that it is against the constitution and the interests of the country. Karnal Lok Sabha BJP candidate Manohar Lal Khattar while speaking to ANI said, "The Congress party has said that if it comes to power, it will investigate every citizens wealth and redistribute it. Any such concept of redistribution of wealth was never before in the country and it never will be. It is neither in the favour of constitution nor the country and the public must become aware that if it the Congress comes to power, what all could happen".

On the absence of local leaders during the nomination filing of Congress candidate Hooda in Karnal, Khattar remarked that the lack of support among local leaders within the Congress party reflects their internal divisions. He also revealed that many of the Congress leaders in Haryana are in touch with the BJP. "Candidate of the Congress party in Karnal never support each other, only their close workers are with them while they campaign, neither does the public support them. They are divided into factions. Many of their people are also joining us," Khattar said.

Khattar earlier claimed that the Congress party is out of race in Haryana, and the BJP will all 10 parliamentary seats in the state in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. "I am fully confident the Opposition (Congress) is out of the race... On the day of the voting, in a strong manner... I believe people will vote in large numbers. And BJP will break all previous records. We will win all 10 seats in Haryana," Khattar said while speaking to the media.

Former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is pitted against Youth Congress leader Divyanshu Budhiraja in the Karnal Lok Sabha constituency. The Lok Sabha elections for the 10 parliamentary constituencies of Haryana are going to be held in a single phase on May 25.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the state, the BJP swept the state, capturing all 10 seats. In the 2014 elections, the BJP won 7 seats, while the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) won 2 seats and the Congress secured only one seat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)