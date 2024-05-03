YSRCP Gajuwaka Assembly candidate releases manifesto for constituency; gives priority to infra development

Andhra Pradesh IT minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Gajuwaka Assembly candidate, Gudivada Amarnath released a special manifesto named 'Vijaya Varadi' for the constituency here on Friday. He said that the manifesto was prepared after soliciting the opinions of the people of the constituency.

Amarnath said that a website has been launched on 'Ugadi Day' to collect people's opinions. He said that the manifesto was prepared, focusing on the issues that were neglected for years. He gave a PowerPoint presentation giving priority to various issues, and highlighting skill training for youth and job provision.

The manifesto aims to create basic infrastructure, address traffic issues, and more. He also stated that people need foot-over bridges, coaching centres for students, MSME development, and a flyover from old Gajuwaka to Srinagar. Amar stated that he interacted with different sections in the 4.5 lakh-populated Gajuwaka constituency, which has 3.30 lakh voters, including intellectuals, educationalists, and retired government employees, before preparing the local manifesto.

The second-largest constituency in the state has been facing pollution problems due to the increased presence of pharma and other industries. Amarnath won as MLA from the Anakapalle constituency in the 2019 elections.

In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh assembly elections, YSRCP candidate Nagireddy Tippala won from the Gajuwaka seat, polling 75292 votes. The Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh will be held on May 13.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the YSRCP won with a thumping majority of 151 seats, while the TDP was confined to 23 seats. In the Lok Sabha polls, the YSRCP won 22 seats, while the TDP could only win three seats. (ANI)

