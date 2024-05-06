Left Menu

Russia's overnight drone attack cut power to over 400,000 consumers, says Ukraine's energy ministry

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 06-05-2024 13:03 IST
Russia's overnight drone attack cut power to over 400,000 consumers, says Ukraine's energy ministry
  • Ukraine

Russia's overnight drone attack cut power to over 400,000 consumers in Ukraine's northeast region of Sumy on Monday, Ukraine's energy ministry said in a statement via the Telegram messaging app.

Work to restore power continued into the morning as 91 settlements remained without power in the region, the energy ministry and local authorities said on Telegram. Ukraine downed 12 out of 13 drones used by Russia in the attack.

