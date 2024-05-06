West Bengal: Two children critically injured in mysterious blast in Hooghly

In a tragic incident, two children were critically injured in a mysterious blast in Tinna Netaji Colony in the Pandua area of the Hooghly district on Monday. The blast occurred at the sport where the children were playing.

According to the officials, the injured have been admitted to the hospital and their treatment is underway. police have initiated an investigation.

Further details are awaited. Earlier on May 2, West Bengal Police neutralised 22 crude bombs in Cooch Behar's Sitalkuchi area.

Last month, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition, including foreign-made pistols and revolvers, during searches in Sandeshkhali. (ANI)

