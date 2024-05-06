Left Menu

West Bengal: Two children critically injured in mysterious blast in Hooghly

According to the officials, the injured have been admitted to the hospital and their treatment is underway.

ANI | Updated: 06-05-2024 13:38 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 13:38 IST
West Bengal: Two children critically injured in mysterious blast in Hooghly
Visual from the spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, two children were critically injured in a mysterious blast in Tinna Netaji Colony in the Pandua area of the Hooghly district on Monday. The blast occurred at the sport where the children were playing.

According to the officials, the injured have been admitted to the hospital and their treatment is underway. police have initiated an investigation.

Further details are awaited. Earlier on May 2, West Bengal Police neutralised 22 crude bombs in Cooch Behar's Sitalkuchi area.

Last month, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition, including foreign-made pistols and revolvers, during searches in Sandeshkhali. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass Adoption Key

Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass A...

 Australia
2
Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Prajwal Revanna

Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Pr...

 India
3
Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reveals

Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reve...

 India
4
Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024