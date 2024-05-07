Bihar: Presiding officer on election duty dies of heart attack in Supaul

A presiding officer on election duty at a polling booth in Supaul passed away, allegedly due to a heart attack, on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Shailendra Kumar.

"He passed away in the morning...This happened where he was posted. He was rushed to PHC, where he was declared dead. The body has been brought here to Sadar Hospital for a postmortem. His relatives were informed and they too have reached here. A postmortem has been done. It was found that he was diabetic," the doctor told ANI. The Supaul Lok Sabha constituency, which had long been considered a stronghold of socialist leaders, is set for a keen contest this time as the RJD has put up a candidate here for the first time since the 1998 Lok Sabha elections against sitting MP and JDU leader Dileshwar Kamait.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance has reposed faith in the sitting MP to win a fresh term, while the RJD has fielded Chandrahas Chaupal, its MLA from the Singheshwar (SC) constituency. Supaul is among the five Lok Sabha constituencies of Bihar where voting is underway in Phase 3 of the general elections. The remaining four seats that are polling in the ongoing polls are Araria, Madhepura, Khagaria and Jhanjharpur.

Polling started for 93 Lok Sabha seats across 12 states and union territories in the third phase of the general election today at 7:00 am. The states and union territories where the elections are being held in this phase are Assam (4), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (7), Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (2), Goa (2), Gujarat (25), Karnataka (14), Maharashtra (11), Madhya Pradesh (8), Uttar Pradesh (10) and West Bengal (4). The BJP has bagged the Surat seat unopposed.

In this phase, more than 1300 candidates, including around 120 women, are in the fray. A total of 17.24 crore voters are eligible to cast their franchise in this phase at 1.85 lakh polling stations. Seventy-five delegates from 23 countries will see the poll process, the poll panel said.

Voting will not take place for Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday as the Election Commission of India (ECI) has postponed the polling to the sixth phase to be held on May 25. Originally, voting was scheduled to be held on 94 Lok Sabha seats in the third phase. However, elections were rescheduled from the second to the third phase in the Betul Lok Sabha seat of Madhya Pradesh due to the death of the BSP candidate. The BJP candidate in Surat has been declared the winner unopposed and due to the revised polling schedule in the Anantnag-Rajouri seat, the total seats now going to poll are 93.

In the 2019 general election, the BJP won 72 of the 93 seats that go to the polls today. The Lok Sabha elections are being held across seven phases, from April 19 to June 1. The counting is scheduled for June 4. (ANI)

