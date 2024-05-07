Administrative officials to inspect routes, temple complex before Char Dham Yatra

Massive preparation is underway before the commencement of the Char Dham Yatra scheduled for May 10, after a six-month gap. Ahead of the grand opening of the doors of Kedarnath's Temple, Rudraprayag District Magistrate Saurabh Gaharwar has ordered an inspection of the Yatra route, temple complex, rain shelter, ghats of Mandakini and Saraswati rivers and other places on foot.

The district administration has further given instructions to ensure cleanliness and other facilities. Earlier on Monday, DM Gaharwar left for Kedarnath Dham on foot in the evening to ensure the smooth and orderly conduct of the Yatra. During this, he gave instructions to ensure cleanliness at Gaurikund, Ghoda Padav and other places.

In the process of preparations, the Dev Doli of the Panchmukhi idol of Baba Kedarnath has departed for its first stop in Guptakashi from Shri Omkareshwar Temple, Ukhimath. On this occasion, the Panchkedar Gadsthal of Shri Omkareshwar Temple Ukhimath has been beautifully decorated with flowers by the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee with the help of donors. Previously, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting to review the ongoing preparations made regarding the Char Dham Yatra, where he directed officials to ensure proper arrangements for devotees. From electricity to smooth travel and a proper facility for drinking water for devotees, everything is taken care of.

He emphasised the need for rest for the security personnel deployed on duty to ensure proper functioning and management of the team. He also stated that the arrangement for the stay of drivers was a discussion topic in the meeting. The Char Dham Yatra holds profound significance in India and its people. It starts at Yamunotri, proceeds towards Gangotri and Kedarnath and finally ends at Badrinath. (ANI)

