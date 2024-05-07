Odisha: Doctors at AIIMS Bhubaneswar save middle-aged man through rare scalp tumour operation

Marking a milestone in medical innovation and collaborative healthcare efforts, a group of doctors at AIIMS Bhubaneswar provided a new lease of life to a middle-aged man after a successful rare scalp tumour operation. According to an official release from AIIMS Bhubaneswar, "The 51-year-old man identified as Rabindra Bishui from West Bengal was saved through a collaborative endeavour led by a dedicated team of medical professionals."

The patient, Rabindra Bishui underwent the complex procedure to address a longstanding scalp swelling that had plagued him for over two decades. The growth, later diagnosed as a 7 kg Synovial Sarcoma tumor, posed a formidable challenge to conventional treatment methods.

The exceptionally rare tumour, synovial sarcoma, especially in the scalp, with only scant documented cases in the medical literature was removed following a surgery that was only the second of its kind in India. AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Doctor Ashutosh Biswas congratulated the group of doctors for such a rare operation and reiterated the commitment of the national institute to provide modern and quality health care service to the people of Odisha as well as the neighboring states.

As per the official release, the patient had gone to different medical colleges and hospitals for treatment but was denied, later he ultimately reached the Department of Plastic Surgery at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. "A multidisciplinary team from AIIMS Bhubaneswar, comprising experts in Interventional Radiology, Surgical oncology, Neurosurgery, Plastic surgery, Anesthesiology, and Pathology meticulously crafted a treatment strategy under the guidance of Dr Sanjay Kumar Giri, Head of the department of Burns and Plastic Surgery," added Dr Biswas.

Medical Superintendent Dr Dillip Kumar Parida also conveyed best wishes to the team of doctors for such work. The procedure was intricate, necessitating the ligation of the left external carotid artery and posterolateral neck dissection, culminating in the successful removal of the tumor.

Despite the challenges posed by the surgery, including significant intraoperative blood loss requiring approximately 6 units of blood and other blood products, the dedicated anesthesia team led by Dr Aparajita Panda, along with the vigilant nursing team consisting of Surya, Ashoka, Sibanjali, Pramod, and Sangeeta, ensured the patient's safety and well-being throughout the procedure, which lasted about 7 hours. Following the successful surgery, the patient received intensive care for 24 hours before being transitioned to the ward for further observation and recovery.

The intricate procedure involved precise embolization of blood vessels, targeting the bilateral superficial temporal arteries and the left occipital artery, by Dr Manoj Kumar Nayak from the Radiodiagnosis department, followed by surgical excision by Dr Rabi Narayan Sahu (Neurosurgery), Dr Kanav Gupta, Dr Anil Kumar, Dr Phanindra Kumar Swain(Surgical Oncology), Dr Dinesh, Dr Sanjay K Giri, Dr Santanu Subba, Dr R K Sahu, Dr Aparna Kanungo(Plastic Surgery), Dr Gopika Jith, Dr Akanksha Rajpoot, and Dr Ahana. Dr Pritinanda Mishra's timely pathological evaluation of the specimen played a crucial role in the treatment process.

The collaborative efforts of the surgical teams involved not only ensured the successful treatment of a rare scalp tumor but also underscored the importance of interdisciplinary cooperation in addressing complex medical cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)